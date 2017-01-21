C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

More Cubans sent home

January 20, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Thirty-nine Cuban migrants have been repatriated.

Government says the 35 men and four women left for Havana early on Thursday 20 January. 72 Cubans remain in Cayman at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) or another approved facility.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: