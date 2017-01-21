More Cubans sent home

Thirty-nine Cuban migrants have been repatriated.
Government says the 35 men and four women left for Havana early on Thursday 20 January. 72 Cubans remain in Cayman at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) or another approved facility.
