More focus on special needs required

Former educator Flloyd Moxam says not enough focus is being placed on special needs students.

He points out conditions at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre in West Bay is an indication of the importance placed on the vulnerable in Cayman.

Just this week, Government announced Rider Levett Bucknall was contracted to develop an outline business case for a new Sunrise Adult Training Centre.

However, Mr Moxam, a former special needs teacher, says more needs to be done. “These people, they are literally forgotten and I think it goes to show the people most in need of attention, of help from the ministry, they are the ones that are forgotten. If we ignore those people what does that say what we are going to do with the kids?” Mr Moxam says.

The Sunrise Adult Training Centre report is expected to be completed in 90 days. It will then be reviewed by Cabinet for approval and decision on the next phase.

