Muzaic festival brings out the jams

January 26, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Musicians from around Cayman made noise over the weekend during Cayman Music and Entertainment’s Muzaic festival.

The three-day festival was hosted at venues around Grand Cayman, where steel pans, soloists, violinists and trios got to show off their talents to the public
It was the first time many young musicians had the chance to perform live.

“Well it helps us to step forward to maybe someday into like adult bands and adult competitions, helps us to, cause at first I remember I used to play, we used to get really nervous when it comes to playing in front of people but now, more and more we are developing to playing in front of a crowd,” said steel pan musician Ben Tatum.

The Muzaic festival is an annual event that highlights both established and emerging musicians in the Cayman Islands.

