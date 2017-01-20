C3 Pure Fibre
National Gallery debuts two new collections

January 19, 2017
Joseph Avary
The National Gallery’s newest exhibition series celebrates the past, present, and future of Cayman’s maritime identity.

“Upon the seas” is a contemporary look at Cayman’s evolving relationship with the ocean, featuring 19 artists working from a variety of perspectives and in a variety of media.

“We are just as reliant on the ocean as we were 200 years ago, in different ways, and of course we are looking to the future in this conversation and seeing how this relationship is going to evolve as we move forward with climate change and reliance on imports and exports,” said NGCI Director and Curator Natalie Urquhart.

The second collection, “Saltwater in their veins,” pays tribute to the men who went to sea and the vessels that took them there.

The three month programme featuring more than 30 local artists in total runs through April 20th. It’s free to the public.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

