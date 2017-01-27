National Gallery teaches maritime importance

The National Gallery’s “Salt water in their veins” exhibition will allow students from every school to learn about Cayman’s boating history by engaging with story-tellers and by paintings.

National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart says opening the gallery to everyone helps to keep the conversation about the importance of the maritime industry to Cayman alive.

“We being beholden to the sea for hundreds of years with that dialogue and that relationship really hasn’t finished, is it? We’ve often looked at it from a historical standpoint but actually we’re just as reliant on the ocean as we were 200 years ago,” Mrs. Urquhart said.

Mrs. Urquhart said for the next three months the National Gallery will work with the Seafarers Association and the Cayman Catboat Club to organise school tours and panel discussions.

