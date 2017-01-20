NDC to train prison officers for new facility

The National Drug Council (NDC) said it hopes to train prison officers to offer assistance to inmates struggling with drug addiction and set up a drug-free environment at the prison.

Cayman 27 reported yesterday the prison’s plans to set up a drug free rehabilitation facility at Northward with help from the NDC. Project Manager Brenda Watson said the training would help prison officers identify inmates struggling with drug abuse and guide in helping stay drug free.

“We are going to be training the actual prison officers on how to create and maintain a physical environment to foster a drug free lifestyle, we are going to provide the prison officers with skills necessary in order to work with the inmates who have decided to live a drug free lifestyle or in a drug free environment we are also working to provide officers with the information needed to encourage others to choose the drug free lifestyle,” Mrs. Watson said.

Ms. Watson said research shows inmates requested a drug free wing.

