C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

NDC to train prison officers for new facility

January 19, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The National Drug Council (NDC) said it hopes to train prison officers to offer assistance to inmates struggling with drug addiction and set up a drug-free environment at the prison.

Cayman 27 reported yesterday the prison’s plans to set up a drug free rehabilitation facility at Northward with help from the NDC. Project Manager Brenda Watson said the training would help prison officers identify inmates struggling with drug abuse and guide in helping stay drug free.

“We are going to be training the actual prison officers on how to create and maintain a physical environment to foster a drug free lifestyle, we are going to provide the prison officers with skills necessary in order to work with the inmates who have decided to live a drug free lifestyle or in a drug free environment we are also working to provide officers with the information needed to encourage others to choose the drug free lifestyle,” Mrs. Watson said.

Ms. Watson said research shows inmates requested a drug free wing.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: