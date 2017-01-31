New crime approach needed, call for scientific research

Opposition leader and West Bay MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush is calling on government to initiate more scientific programmes to get to the root of growing violence in Cayman.

Police say Saturday’s shooting was not gang-related. But Mr Bush says it shows violence is being turned to as a means of resolving problems and community outreach programmes are not enough.

“They have lost all sense of direction, of human direction. That is what has been happening though. So we have to find some scientific programmes, coupled with some community programmes that will drive this away,” the Opposition Leader said.

Mr. Bush says Saturday’s killing is unfortunate and the community, as well as elected representatives, are hurting by what they see happening in West Bay.

He said he and church elders have been working in the community to curb the violence and gang culture.

