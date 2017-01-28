New fire truck secured

Government has agreed in principle to buy a new fire truck for the Charles Kirkconnell Airport and it’s coming with a nearly three-quarters of a million dollar price tag.

US firm Rosenbauer has been selected to supply the new engine which is expected on island in a month’s time.

Negotiations on the purchase price was completed this afternoon (Friday) and Government has agreed in principle to a price of $715, 616.

The new fire truck is a Rosenbauer Panther 6×6. Our new fire truck will be modified to meet the aerodrome specifics for fire trucks.

Inking of the purchase is expected in the coming days. The new truck will replace the 10-year-old Osh Kosh fire truck that was wrecked this month. That truck overturned on the airport runway during a speed test.

Two fire officers are on injury leave following the crash. Investigations are ongoing into how the crash happened.

