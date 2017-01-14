No charges in Boxing Day shootings

Still no charges against the 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the Boxing Day shooting outside Fete nightclub. It was one of two shooting incidents on that day.

The man, who remains on police bail, was arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times outside the West Bay Road nightclub.

Police arrested and released a couple of suspects in the second Boxing Day shooting, that one occurred near Super C’s restaurant in West Bay. It left a 31-year-old man nursing gunshot wounds. No charges were laid.

Both victims are said to be making a slow recovery.

