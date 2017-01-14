C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

No charges in Boxing Day shootings

January 13, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Still no charges against the 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the Boxing Day shooting outside Fete nightclub. It was one of two shooting incidents on that day.
The man, who remains on police bail, was arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times outside the West Bay Road nightclub.
Police arrested and released a couple of suspects in the second Boxing Day shooting, that one occurred near Super C’s restaurant in West Bay. It left a 31-year-old man nursing gunshot wounds.  No charges were laid.
Both victims are said to be making a slow recovery.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: