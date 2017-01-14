No shovels in the ground for cruise berthing project before election

The timelines for government’s proposed cruise berthing facility have been pushed back.

And it’s unlikely you’ll see shovels in the ground before May’s general election.

Tourism Councillor Joey Hew says it was expected the financing structure contract would have been awarded in January, but Mr Hew says that process is not complete.

He shared a new projected timeline for the multi-million dollar project.

“We will see the legal and financial structure contract being awarded in February and then we should see pre-qualification of contractors leading up to or starting just before the election and going through. So it won’t be until the summer June or July that we actually see any tender documents going out for construction,” Mr Hew says.

He says if there is a change in government after May, no construction contracts will have to be pulled or renegotiated as had happened with the Dart/NRA agreement since it is not expected that a contract will be signed for the election.

