No worries for Cayman Finance

January 12, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says he’s not worried about UK legislative changes to force overseas territories to create public registers. He says he does not believe the changes will be successful.
Those proposed amendments are before the UK parliamentary committee.
He says the UK government has demonstrated an understanding of how Cayman operates and appreciates that it is a well-regulated jurisdiction.
“While this noise and these sorts of initiatives will periodically rise we believe that as long as we are proactive and willing to answer the questions about the jurisdiction we will continue to have a positive outcome,” Mr Scott says.
Financial Services Minister Hon Wayne Panton and his team are said to be in discussions with UK representatives to address their concerns about Cayman Financial services industry as it relates to the amendments.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

