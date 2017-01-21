Non-lethal weapons ban questioned after West Bay attack

An advocate against sexual abuse is speaking out after last week’s possible sex attack involving a knife-wielding man in West Bay.

Allison Hidalgo of the Facebook page ‘Pledge to prevent sexual abuse in Cayman’ told Cayman 27 she believes people should have the right to use non-lethal weapons like pepper spray and stun guns to protect themselves.

She said having access to these items would bring peace of mind to many.

“Just knowing you have something at home to protect yourself with would, I believe, make a world of difference. It doesn’t have to be a knife or a gun. We all should be able to protect ourselves with something as simple as pepper spray or even taser guns,” said Ms. Hidalgo.

She said in the event of an attack, having something on hand to disable an attacker could mean the difference between life and death.

