Norman the red-footed booby dies on Christmas

A red-footed booby who was nursed back to health after found washed up on a beach in the UK has passed away.

His name was Norman, and his epic misadventure captivated audiences on both sides of the pond.

In December, Norman was flown on a British Airways jet back to Cayman, where he was expected to join the red footed booby colony in Little Cayman later this month.

However, once Norman settled in at the Turtle Centre, he refused to eat. He died on Christmas day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

