Office of Ombudsman defended

We take a closer look at Government’s center stage plan Project future and its progress.

One of the key projects under the portfolio creating the Office of Ombudsman a bill criticised by some is now gazetted and moving forward.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson defends the creation of the office.

“The only plot here is to make the government overall more efficient, more effective,” says the Deputy Governor.

Mr Manderson’s denying allegations that the bill adds to bureaucracy and reduces the authority of the Information Commissioner, Complaints Commissioner and Police Complaints Authority.

“It is in no one’s interest to diminish their roles, that is certainly not the anyone’s interest,” Mr Manderson says.

The deputy governor says it’s a move that will benefit the public and project head Peter Gough assures there’s no need for concern with the merger.

“There will be no involvement of the politicians getting involved in operational decisions, or any decisions the Ombudsman makes, it is a totally independent body,” Mr Gough says.

Mr Gough adds the Ombudsman will report to the LA adding to separation of powers. Mr Manderson also points out while Government hunts for an ombudsman all offices will continue to function.

“But we are hoping we will find a superstar person to come in and do this job for us and we are certainly excited about the efficiencies and the governance this is going to bring,” Mr Manderson adds.

Mr Manderson says the aim is to have a one-stop shop for complaints and all offices will be based at Anderson Square, George Town.

No date’s been announced for the LA yet, but it’s clear debate on that piece of legislation heading there has already started.

