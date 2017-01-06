Officers shoot and kill armed fugitive

A man has been shot and killed by police officers in the Windsor Park area of George Town.

Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis says he believes this is the first time police have shot and killed a suspect in the Cayman Islands.

Police say a pre-planned firearms operation took place in the dawn hours Friday (6 January) at an address on Theresa Drive, in Windsor Park, to execute a firearms warrant and find a 34-year-old man from Jamaica who has been on the run and living on the island illegally. Police have not named the dead suspect yet but it’s believed to be Norval Maconia Barrett.

This firearms operation was carried out by officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit, according to a press release from police. The RCIPS says during this operation, the suspect came outside with a firearm. A number of shots were fired and the suspect was injured. Police will not confirm whether the suspect shot at the officers first until an investigation has been completed.

In the statement, police say two tactical medical officers, one of whom is an advanced EMT, were part of the operation. They say they immediately provided primary medical aid to the suspect and executed basic life support protocols, until the ambulance arrived. The man was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:16 a.m.

Police recovered a handgun with live ammunition on the scene.

They went on to say post-incident procedures have been carried out in line with RCIPS policy. The RCIPS says it has asked the Bermuda Police Service to provide officers to carry out an investigation into the incident to ensure transparency. Two officers from Bermuda will be arriving on island this weekend to lead the investigation and conduct enquiries.

We’ll have more on Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m.