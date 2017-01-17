C3 Pure Fibre
Old issue continues to plague courts

January 16, 2017
Mario Grey
With the official presentation of Grand Court now open for 2017 one court administrator said court room space remains a key challenge facing Cayman’s legal system.

Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell said government has committed funds for an outline business case to construct new court room facilities. Mrs. Bothwell said of the new expected court rooms one priority will be advocating for an additional summary court room to shoulder the load of excessive cases.

“We are going to try and identify and lobby for an additional summary court. Right now, the summary court functions on average between four to five courts per day when optimally we need at least seven courts,” Mrs. Bothwell said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

 

