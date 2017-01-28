One Man One Vote, the public speaks

The country is about to embark on uncharted territory with its new voting system, one person one vote.

We hit the streets and found out Friday 27 January, there are those who still have some concern about how it will all work.

“If I see something happening in my area, like littering and old cars and things parked about, I don’t have to go to four people anymore who’s going to say it’s not me, it’s not me, it’s not me, I’m going to go to that one person and I’m going to hold that one person responsible,” said community activist Twyla Vargas.

“A step in the right direction, but for many people, it’s a bit confusing and I think maybe it needed more explanation by the members of government,” said Bodden Town resident Emile Levy.

“Single member constituencies is not good for the Cayman islands, with a voting population base of just around twenty thousand, it’s just too easy to cause division and divisiveness, I think it will take us back,” said community activist Lorna Bush.

“More strength to the political process because each district will have some responsibility to their constituency,” said Bodden Town resident Phillip Levy

“I think after this season we won’t ever do one man one vote again, that’s my feeling, but this is certainly a year for change and I hope Cayman is ready for it,” said Businesswoman Donna Myrie-Stephen.

The election will be on the 24 May.

