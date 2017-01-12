C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

PAC set to meet January 25

January 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No date has been set for the, LA but Public Accounts Committee will be forging ahead with its review of public spending.
PAC chairman North Side MLA Ezzard Miller says he’s aiming for a January 25th meeting.
The PAC reviews all public accounts and audit findings.
Mr Miller says he’s expecting reports from the Auditor General’s office early next week on health care expenditures and he expects to have hearings on February 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
He says he wants to have the PAC reports ready for the next sitting of the LA, which is expected to be the last before Parliament is dissolved for elections.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: