C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Daybreak

Parenting plus

January 12, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Sensory processing disorders are something that not many people understand and for parents it’s something that can be difficult to identify in children, but once you do what then?  Dr. Mona Kazemi from Cayman Theraplay joined Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo to answer some questions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: