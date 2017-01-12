Pastor speaks on Windsor Park shooting

A Pastor from the Windsor Park area speaks out about the impact the recent fatal police shooting is having on his community. Police from Bermuda flew in to investigate what happened last Friday when gunfire left a Jamaican fugitive dead.

“I think that it helps to escalate the level of fear that is in the community,” said Pastor Martin Royer from the George Town Church of Christ.

Minister Martin Royer from the George Town Church of Christ says people in Windsor Park are still reeling from last week’s fatal police shooting.

He continued, “once things like that happen, people become extremely fearful, I guess they feel that it might affect them, it gets close to home for the individual.”

Police killed a man who they say was on the run. Norval Barrett was in the Cayman Islands illegally. Police say they conducted an operation and opened fire when Mr. Barrett exited a house with a gun in his hand. There’s concern about the impact this will have on Windsor Park.

“It also creates a certain amount of stigmatization on the community where other people from other countries, they will look at that community maybe as being bad.” Said Pastor Royer.

Forcing people to stay away from the George Town neighborhood. He said, “And so people might think if there is a certain level of bad things happening in a community, then it might not be the safest and best environment for the upbringing of their children.”

Two officers from Bermuda are on the ground investigating the shooting. Police say after the shooting, officers went door to door in the George Town neighborhood to talk to residents about the incident. In relation to the event, a woman has also been arrested in the incident, a 34-year-old from George Town had been taken into custody on suspicion of knowingly assisting an illegal immigrant to remain in the Cayman Islands.

She is out on police bail.

