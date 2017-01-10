Today’s pet of the week is a loveable Bandai, a 3-year-old Shepard mix who has been at the shelter for a little over a year.
Humane Society
Monday – Friday | 11am – 5pm
Saturday | 9am – 4pm
Sunday dog walking only 9am – noon
949-1461
Today’s pet of the week is a loveable Bandai, a 3-year-old Shepard mix who has been at the shelter for a little over a year.
Humane Society
Monday – Friday | 11am – 5pm
Saturday | 9am – 4pm
Sunday dog walking only 9am – noon
949-1461
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.