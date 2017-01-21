Police recover gun after truck collides with utility pole

Police Saturday (21 January) recovered a gun after a pickup truck they were following slammed into a CUC pole on North Sound Road.

Two men, ages 47 and 24, remain in custody as police investigations continue.

According to the RCIPS, sometime after 2 a.m., the truck the men were travelling in failed to stop for officers on Shamrock Road. Police pursued the vehicle before the driver eventually lost control.

The men received injuries and were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital and released.

