Police recover gun after truck collides with utility pole

January 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police Saturday (21 January) recovered a gun after a pickup truck they were following slammed into a CUC pole on North Sound Road.

Two men, ages 47 and 24, remain in custody as police investigations continue.

According to the RCIPS, sometime after 2 a.m., the truck the men were travelling in failed to stop for officers on Shamrock Road. Police pursued the vehicle before the driver eventually lost control.

The men received injuries and were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital and released.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

