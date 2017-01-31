Police: Sort your warrants out

Police today are urging the public to sort out your court matters to help clear the growing number of warrants.

An average of 120 warrants are issued monthly, the majority being traffic related.

Last week 28 outstanding court warrants were executed throughout all districts of Grand Cayman resulting in 19 arrests overall. 13 individuals responded voluntarily. Those who may have outstanding warrants should contact the court’s office or attend the nearest police station.

