Police: Sort your warrants out

January 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police today are urging the public to sort out your court matters to help clear the growing number of warrants.

An average of 120 warrants are issued monthly, the majority being traffic related.

Last week 28 outstanding court warrants were executed throughout all districts of Grand Cayman resulting in 19 arrests overall. 13 individuals responded voluntarily.  Those who may have outstanding warrants should contact the court’s office or attend the nearest police station.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

