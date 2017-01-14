Police step up patrols after second West bay incident

Police told Cayman 27 they are beefing up patrols in West Bay after a second disturbing incident.

Thursday morning (12 Jan), a woman fought off a would-be purse snatcher near Conch Point Road, and Tuesday, a knife-wielding man got away after attacking another woman in what police are describing as the ‘Shores area.’

“People are concerned, and rightly so,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott of the West Bay police.

He said the RCIPS is stepping up its game to meet that concern, even bringing in additional resources from George Town.

“We have police officers in the area itself,” said Inspector Marriott. “I’ve been out there myself this morning, canvassing the area speaking to the residents just to reassure them.”

“It’s really disturbing, I mean, we need to know these things right away,” said Inspector Marriott.

Neighbors expressed outrage Thursday after police waited two days to alert the public to a possible sex attack involving a knife-wielding man in the Shores area.

“Unless they start patrolling and letting us know as soon as possible, it’s ridiculous,” said Michelle Boyle, who lives near where the attack occurred.

Police told Cayman 27 defended the timing of the release, saying the alarm was raised as soon as possible.

Thursday morning, a woman thwarted a would-be purse snatcher on Powery road by fighting back. Police said there’s no evidence to indicate the two incidents are related.

“As much as you rely on the police to serve and protect, to protect life and property, we can’t be everywhere at the same time, and that’s the reality of the whole thing,” said Inspector Marriott.

Inspector Marriott recommended being conscious of your surroundings. He also said there’s some truth to the saying there’s safety in numbers.

“Seek to walk in the company of some other persons,” he said. “This is important in the event you are attacked, then there is this second person that is there to offer a level if assistance to you.”

He told Cayman 27 no area is immune to crime, and offered a warning to those behind these incidents.

“We are committed to using whatever resources we have in place to track you down and bring justice,” said Inspector Marriott.

The suspect in the purse snatching incident is described as being of dark complexion, about five foot eight, wearing a tam with short jeans and a brown t-shirt.

The suspect in Tuesday’s knife attack was wearing dark clothing with a white cloth covering his face.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

