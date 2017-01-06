Policing the Police

Changes heading to the LA could finally create an operational independent body to address complaints against the Police.

The Police Complaints Authority has been on the books for some time, but it never came online. And the Ombudsman bill to be debated in the LA aims to fix that.

Many police interactions are often not as violent, but there are encounters warrant independent investigation.

That’s what the Police Complaints Authority was intended for, but it never came to be. It’s a gap Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson hopes to fill with the Office of Ombudsman.

“If this office had been in operation now the Police Complaints Authority, would have sorry the Ombudsman would have dealt with this complaint, investigated it, found that these people assaulted by the police and sent it over to the Dpp,” Mr Manderson says.

At present there’s the professional standards unit in the RCIPS where complaints can be made, but as Ombudsman project leader Peter Gough explains a separate functioning body is necessary.

“Police complaints being investigated by a totally independent body, that will report to Parliament, that’s the essence of democracy and independence,” Mr Gough says.

For years plans called for a Police Complaints Authority, but it was never established. The |Ombudsman will remedy that problem, but not retroactively.

“If there is a complaint against the police they have they would have six months to report it. After six months the Ombudsman can waive that if they feel it is the public interest to do something retrospectively. But all complaints will be from the date of the law going into place,” he says

The Ombudsman still has to be hired and issues like complaints forms, personnel training and regulations will have to be put in place. Before this becomes a reality.

The Office of the Ombudsman would combine the Information Commissioner’s office, Complaints Commissioner’s office and Police Complaints Authority.

