Preliminary report on fatal police shooting complete

An initial report examining the police-involved shooting death of fugitive Norval Maconia Barrett has been completed.

Officers from the Bermuda Police Service have returned home and are creating the report. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) says investigators return for follow-up examinations once forensic evidence is processed. A file will then be given to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review.

Mr. Barrett was shot and killed outside a Windsor Park residence after a police raid. Officers say he exited the residence with a gun.

The RCIPS also says officers involved in the incident may take personal leave or be assigned administrative duties until inquiries into the incident are complete.

