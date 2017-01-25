C3 Pure Fibre
Preliminary report on fatal police shooting complete

January 24, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
An initial report examining the police-involved shooting death of fugitive Norval Maconia Barrett has been completed.

Officers from the Bermuda Police Service have returned home and are creating the report. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) says investigators return for follow-up examinations once forensic evidence is processed. A file will then be given to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review.

Mr. Barrett was shot and killed outside a Windsor Park residence after a police raid. Officers say he exited the residence with a gun.

The RCIPS also says officers involved in the incident may take personal leave or be assigned administrative duties until inquiries into the incident are complete.

About the author

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

