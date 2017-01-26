Premium mulch

The Department of Environmental Health’s “Beast” was woken up this past weekend to grind up Christmas trees.

The DEH has been collecting Christmas trees all over the Island. Saturday was the day where Cayman’s garden enthusiasts came out to stock up on free mulch. It was a big day for green-thumbs around Cayman.

“It was great to get this free mulch, it helps with our plants, we have to weed less, water less and then the aroma of the pine is just fantastic, so we are enjoying all the way round,” said citizen, Evelyn Rockett.

Over 1,400 trees were shredded to mulch.

