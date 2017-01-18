Prison Officer named gov’t employee of the month

Prison Officer Ephraime Holgate has been named the government employee for the month of January.

Mr. Holgate won the award after helping with the temporary relocation of the prison kitchen to Fairbanks and building a food storage pantry among other projects and he said his work is far from over.

“The bathroom needed to be re-done tiled and you know the office floor you know all of that was done by inmates inside and it’s a staff that took it on and said listen you know we have to get this thing done because when tiles start going bad there is liability attached,” Mr. Holgate explained.

Mr. Lavis also presented Mr. Holgate with a commemorative pin at the presentation of his award.

