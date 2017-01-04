Project Future by the numbers

Project Future, government’s ambitious five year programme to reform the public sector, enters 2017 with 44 of 53 projects in progress.

Cayman 27 breaks down the numbers in Project Future’s year-end report.

Improvements at Owen Roberts International Airport, the country’s first Integrated Solid Waste Management System, and a new cruise berthing facility in George Town. These are just three of the more than fifty projects that comprise the Project Future portfolio, based on more than 80 recommendations in 2014’s EY report.

One year into the Project Future programme, ministries have made progress on more than 80% of the individual initiatives.

There are six key phases in the implementation framework:

Nine (20%) out of the 44 projects are in the conceptualization phase.

Outline business cases are being finalised for 15 projects (34%).

Two projects (5%) are in the initiation phase.

Project management plans are being finalised for four (9%) initiatives.

11 projects (25%) are in the execution phase.

Three projects (7%) are either in the closing phase or have been closed.

Another aim of project future is building expertise among civil servants in managing and delivering projects efficiently and effectively. Since the programme’s launch, more than 80 civil servants have been trained in business case writing and around 75 have participated in project management training.

The completed projects include moving the London office into the cabinet portfolio, raising the retirement age for civil servants, and exploring options to extend support to the financial services industry.

