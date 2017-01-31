Protecting Cayman’s terrestrial areas

The National Conservation Council has put forward twelve nominees to potentially become the nation’s first terrestrial protected areas.

Six areas on Grand Cayman made the list: Barker’s, Vidal cay, Western crown mangrove cays, Salt creek mangroves, Crown lands in the central mangrove wetlands, and an area in the Lower Valley forest.

Six areas on Little Cayman are also up for protection: the Preston Bay shrublands and ponds, Booby pond nature reserve, Tarpon lake, North coast wetlands, Crown wetland 82a/17, and the East interior.

National Conservation Council chair Christine Rose-Smyth and council member Fred Burton joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss.

For more information on the proposed protected areas, and to read reports on all 12 areas, click this link.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

