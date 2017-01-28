C3 Pure Fibre
Public Health: Dengue 3 could affect region by 2018

January 27, 2017
Joseph Avary
Public health officials and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit told reporters dengue type 3 could make its way to our region by 2018.

Public health surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin says out of four distinct types of dengue, Cayman has primarily dealt with dengue 1 and 2. However, he said public health has already detected one imported case of dengue three, last year. Mr. McLaughlin told Cayman 27 type 3 can lead to complications for those who have contracted types 1 and 2.
“Because the antibodies are so close, your body fights to create the antibodies for the first one, it cross reacts with the second one, which can give you what is called dengue shock syndrome, or dengue hemorrhagia,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Public health told reporters another mosquito borne virus, called mayaro has surfaced recently in Haiti.

