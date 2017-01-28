Push for medical research industry

Former George Town MLA Ellio Solomon says Cayman needs to diversify the economy and he’s proposing medical research as a lucrative option.

Mr Solomon says medical research is a 300 billion dollar industry that Cayman can tap into especially with medical tourism taking off at Health City.

Mr Solomon, who says he’s contesting George Town West in the May 24 polls, has prepared draft legislation to pave the way for a medical research industry. And says he’d be willing to pass it along if he doesn’t win a seat.

“I am hoping that come 2017 May here that either myself or some Government is going to take that legislation forward and set up that medical research authority, to allow those research companies come here getting into our economy, get more jobs, that’s what I am looking for. So I am happy to share this legislation,” Mr Solomon says.

He says companies are already interested in investing here and its a great path to help add a new revenue stream into the economy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

