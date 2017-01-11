In the under 10 division, Jake Fagan defeated Phin Ellison in 3 sets, 6-3, 6-7 and 10-7. Rafael Wejbora placed third by defeating Digby Robinson. In the 18 and under division it was number one seed Jade Wilkinson taking on number two seeded Jack Lomax. Wilkinson was the eventual winner in straight sets, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2, Lauren Fullerton placed 3rd on the day. In the 14 and under division, unseeded Jakub Jeveril defeated the number one-seeded Willow Wilkinson in the semi finals and then went on to claim a straight-set win in the finals versus Alex Priestley to capture his first tournament victory, we caught up with Neveril after the match to see what he thought his keys to victory were.
PWC Tennis Recap
January 10, 2017
1 Min Read
