RCIPS nets 27 DUI arrests during Operation: Ice Crystals

Police told Cayman 27 this year’s holiday traffic safety programme, known as Operation: Ice Crystals, netted 27 drunk driving arrests.

The RCIPS shared credit with the National Drug Council, the Motorcycle Riders Association (CIMRA), and other anti-drunk driving initiatives for what it characterised as a “quiet” New Year’s eve, without any major accidents.

In addition to the 27 DUI’s, officers issued 30 speeding tickets, 39 citations for phone use while driving, 32 seat belt violations, and 65 citations for expired registration.

For the month of December there were 10 arrests and five offences for driving without proper qualifications.

