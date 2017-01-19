Recruits decline police service over salary

Three people who recently had a chance to join the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) recruit class opted not to join turned down their offers due to the salary.

According to a police press release six new recruits (5 men, 1 woman) recently began training to make it through the vetting process after 114 people initially applied.

Nine persons were selected from the applicants until a teacher and two accountants declined joining the police after their dissatisfaction with the salary level.

Police have not yet responded to inquiries about the salary offered to the prospective recruits, but Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was quoted as saying he would have liked to see a larger recruiting class.

The Police recruits are expected to engage in a 17 week training regime before being assigned to their new posts of Financial Crime, Air Operations, Criminal Investigation, Family Support and the K-9 Unit.

The opportunity to join the force was only available to Caymanians or those with Permanent Residency through marriage to a Caymanian.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

