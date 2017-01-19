C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Recruits decline police service over salary

January 18, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Three people who recently had a chance to join the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) recruit class opted not to join turned down their offers due to the salary.

According to a police press release six new recruits (5 men, 1 woman) recently began training to make it through the vetting process after 114 people initially applied.

Nine persons were selected from the applicants until a teacher and two accountants declined joining the police after their dissatisfaction with the salary level.

Police have not yet responded to inquiries about the salary offered to the prospective recruits, but Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was quoted as saying he would have liked to see a larger recruiting class.

The Police recruits are expected to engage in a 17 week training regime before being assigned to their new posts of Financial Crime, Air Operations, Criminal Investigation, Family Support and the K-9 Unit.

The opportunity to join the force was only available to Caymanians or those with Permanent Residency through marriage to a Caymanian.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: