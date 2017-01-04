Registered-voter numbers already passing last mark

With just two weeks away from the voter registration deadline (Jan 16) Cayman is up to 19,499 registered voters.

Home Affairs Chief Officer Wesley Howell said 1050 additional forms have made their way to the Electoral Office which should bring the upcoming number of registered voters to over 20,000 people.

Mr. Howell said quite a few factors increased the numbers including the arrival of international college students coming back home to Cayman for the holidays and joining the process.

“I’ve also noticed students who were away at school that were home for the Christmas Holidays coming in and getting their paperwork in, registration stuff in so it’s good, “Mr. Howell said.

Numbers for last election saw 18,492 registered voters at the end of 2013 elections.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

