C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Registered voters cross 21,000

January 17, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

More than 21,000 have registered to cast their ballot in the upcoming general elections.
If you haven’t registered to vote by now you’re too late.
Nearly 300 potential voters beat the Elections Office Monday deadline.
The last voter signed up just 15 minutes shy of midnight. The final figure of voters is not complete yet as the Elections Office will now examine the final registrants for eligibility before coming out with a revised list next month.
“We encourage persons to go online or go to their post offices to review the list. It will be sorted by electoral district so it should be easier to pick out people who are in a particular district and make those claims and objections in to us so we can finalise the list which will be come official on the first of April of this year. That’s the list we will use for the election,” Mr Howell says.
The Elections Office did extend the voter registration deadline which originally was set for December 31st. Around 450 potential voters registered during the last stretch that extra time.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: