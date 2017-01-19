C3 Pure Fibre
Renewable energy push forges ahead

January 18, 2017
The country’s energy policy is about to make its way to Cabinet.

However some are wondering how long will it take for the Cayman Islands to get serious about renewable energy. George Town MLA Winston Connolly discusses his point of view on the issue.

 

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

