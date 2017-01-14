Rivers concerned by West Bay crime

No arrests have been made in Tuesday’s suspected sex attack near the shores in West Bay. And it’s something West Bay MLA Hon. Tara Rivers is planning to hold the police to the fire on.

She says she plans to meet with the RCIPS on the investigation and what is being done to address crime in her district.

“I would expect that the police is taking this very seriously,” Ms Rivers says addressing the daylight attack on a female resident near the shores.

It’s one of a series of criminal acts in the West Bay area and a serious concern for her.

“I will be speaking with the police as I go along to try to get an update, as best as possible, on what actions the police will be taking to address this concern,” Ms Rivers says.

In Tuesday’s incident police say around 9:30 am the woman was attacked at knife point by a man. She fought off the attacker and he ran off. Ms Rivers says she wants women to take steps like self-defense classes to protect themselves.

“Being able to defend yourself is absolutely critical in the event if you are ever faced with this type of situation,” she says.

The MLA says she’s pleased police are stepping up their community outreach efforts in her district, but she says residents should help in the crime fight.

“We can’t have a sense of community unless we take responsibility for the community and so if you are in a position to and you are afraid to come forward with your name or identifying information utilise the confidential hotline,” Ms Rivers says.

Police are continuing their investigation into that incident and they are asking the public to be vigilant. The police are appealing for the public to come forward with any information that will help catch the attacker and you can call the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of crime stoppers at 800-8477(tips)

