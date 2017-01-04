C3 Pure Fibre
Rock and roll all night, in Cayman

January 3, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Kiss frontman Paul Stanley is set to “Rock and roll all night” in Cayman.

The rock icon will perform this coming Friday (6 January) in support of youth programming at the National Gallery, according to the gallery’s website.
It’s the first time Stanley will take the stage in Cayman and will perform with his band Soul Station.

The event will take place at the Mill Cayman and will feature a celebration of soul music. 11 pieces of Stanley’s art will also be showcased and his signature guitars will also be on display.

About the author

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

