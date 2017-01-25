C3 Pure Fibre
Rough seas batter the coastline

January 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Rough sea swells ravaged the capital today (Tuesday 24 January) as waves, some up to six feet high, battered Hog Sty Bay forcing temporary road closures and snarling traffic throughout much of the capital.
“I don’t know when we are going to be able to operate again,” it’s a reality Seatrek and Scuba’s Michelle Augenstein now faces after rough seas ravaged her George Town business.

“The dock that we mainly use to pull our boat up to again has no steps or anything as we are sitting here watching it, it’s getting more and more destroyed,” Ms Augenstein says.

She says rough seas were expected and they battened down for it, but the waves were bigger than they expected. Meteorologist Avalon Porter says the four to six feet high waves were generated by a cold front.

“We had some strong north-westerly winds blowing across the Cayman area and that been setting up since Sunday,” Mr Porter says.

The swells hammered the coastline spitting up debris prompting police to block vehicular traffic along Harbor Drive. National Weather Service Director John Tibbetts is urging everyone to exercise caution.

“I know that a lot of kids like to have a lot of fun in waves like that, but some of those waves can be very dangerous so my suggestion would be to try and stay away from the sea especially on that west coast right now,” Mr Tibbetts warned.

The Weather Service say it expects these conditions to dissipate by tomorrow (Wednesday) and it will be business as usual.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

