Round 3: Digicel Golf Series

January 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Winds continue to present challenges much like they did in Saturdays National Qualifier. The field consisted of junior and senior boys as well as girls divisions. James Bould shot a personal best 76 to take first for the junior boys, followed by Andy Hastings, Todd Purton and Tom Dickens. Holly McLean lead the girls with an 88, followed by Lauren Needham and Tabitha Hawkins. Competition was fierce in the boys 9-hole division with Danny Lyne winning first place shooting 37, followed by Luke Dodson and Zachary Garnett, with Lily Marsh placing first in the girls 9-hole.
Aaron Jarvis took first in the senior boys shooting 70, followed by Derek Peene and Justin Hastings. We caught up with Jarvis whose admittedly been working on his drive.

