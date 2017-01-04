Ronda Rousey faced off against current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes this past Friday, and Nunes who wasted no time in dismantling the former champion, connecting on a whopping 27-significant strikes that rocked Rousey right from the get go. Rousey, who is known for her superior judo, take-down and submission skills, had no answer for Nunes and the fight was stopped after only 48-seconds. Many are left to wonder if this was the final fight of Rousey’s career after such a brutal defeat. The former champion was criticized in the lead up to the fight for not participating in any media as per an exception by UFC president Dana white. Nunes improves to 14-4 with the win.
-
Share This!
Rousey destroyed by Nunes
January 3, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Sports
Lack of tracking public funds in Cayman sports
January 3, 2017
Sports
Koroleva joins Cayman Sports
January 3, 2017
Sports
2017 PWC junior circuit
January 3, 2017
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.