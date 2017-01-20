Second primary school teacher on leave

A second teacher has been sent on leave after allegations of abuse.

Education officials confirm both teachers are from Sir John A Cumber Primary School and are suspected of physically abusing students in separate incidents.

They have been suspended with full pay. One incident stems from November and the other from December and both are now the subject of police investigations.

Acting Chief Education Officer Lyneth Monteith said the move to suspend with pay is consistent with civil service policy.

In the December case, Cayman 27 understands the teacher allegedly threw a chair at the student in a classroom injuring the child. The Education Ministry disclosed the teacher’s suspension on Wednesday 19 January. The incident was reported to the school and police last week.

Ms Monteith said all such reports are taken seriously and she’s urging parents to make use of the systems put in place to protect children.

“Nothing is too trivial for the school leadership or the DES (Department of Education Services) to take up because certainly a person’s perception is very real for them even if there is no merit or it is not how they are perceiving it,” said Ms Monteith.

She also says counselors are based at public schools to give students and staff any support they need.

