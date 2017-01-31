Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in five years on Sunday, overcoming Rafael Nadal in a five-set final, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Newly crowned world number one tennis player Serena Williams captured her record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era, defeating her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4.
Serena, Federer prevail down under
January 30, 2017
