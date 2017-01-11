Southwest addition welcomed

National flag carrier Cayman Airways welcomes Southwest Airlines coming to Cayman.

CEO Fabian Whorms says he’s looking forward to working with and alongside the new addition on the tarmac

Last week Southwest announced starting in June it will be flying from Fort Lauderdale to Cayman. An announcement two years in the making.

Mr Whorms says as the national airline Cayman Airways supports any new carrier whose objective is to drive more visitors to the Cayman Islands.

“We look forward to working with or alongside Southwest Airlines, to ensure that the maximum economic benefit for all three Cayman Islands is derived,” Mr Whorms says.

