Special donation made to Cayman Academy

January 19, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Cayman Academy has received their first school bus – a brand new custom-made 2017 Ford which will transport students to and from school.

The bus comes as a special donation from philanthropist Kenneth Hall Jr. and his wife who says they decided to donate the $80k bus after their niece had difficulty getting rides to school.

“One year ago we sat in an admin council meeting and said that we would so much benefit from having a school bus and just in that year our education director Dr. Harry came to us and said someone is willing to donate a bus to us,” Dr. Duncan said.

 

The 26-seater bus is meant to carry students who may not have access to transport.

 

 

 

 

