“Street pastor” concept hopes to curb crime

Church leaders from around the world were in Cayman over the weekend for the 15th Caribbean leadership conference at the Church of God of Prophecy.

Pastors and Bishops from several continents including Africa, Europe and North America discussed how churches can play their part to subdue the violence in our communities and throughout the world.

The conference is held every two years with this year’s theme being: “Seek the peace of the city.” Keynote speaker from the United Kingdom, Dr. David Shosanya shared the concept of “street pastors” as a method to help curb crime within Cayman and other parts of the World.

“What we’ve done in London we’ve set up an initiative called street pastors, we have people on the road between 10 o’clock at night and 4 o’clock in the morning and we’ve insisted that no one church can work alone,” Rev. Shosanya said.

Mr. Shosanya said street pastors may act as an umbrella of legitimacy by working as a mediator between the police and communities.

