Succession planning in action at Customs

Customs has made two major promotions within its ranks. Effective from the beginning of this new year, Kevin Walton and Jeff Jackson are officially recognised as deputy collectors.

Government calls it an example of the succession planning in place , with Customs Collector Charles Clifford calling the move an important development in the plan. Mr. Clifford went on to say, “Succession planning in an organisation the size of customs is never about one person or post but rather about the short, medium and long-term plan for the entire organisation, which by its very nature must include all officers.”

Mr. Clifford expects more promotions from within the customs ranks in the near future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

