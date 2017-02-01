C3 Pure Fibre
Syed trial to start Wednesday

January 31, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Former president of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Hassan Syed will face trial beginning Wednesday 1 February.

A seven-person jury was selected  for Mr. Syed on Monday 30 January, who is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from UCCI during his time as president between 2006 and 2008. He is seen here from an earlier court appearance.

He was arrested in Switzerland in 2013.  He was brought back to Cayman and has been out on bail since.

Mr. Syed denies the 13 charges.  The trial is expected to start Wednesday noon.

